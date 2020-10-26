CNN report accuses conservatives of 'discrediting' Big Tech, ignores Twitter suppression of New York Post

CNN is raising eyebrows over a Sunday report that accused conservatives of trying to "discredit" giant social media companies while omitting the controversy surrounding Twitter and Facebook's efforts to suppress explosive New York Post reports about Hunter Biden.

"A right-wing offensive is underway to discredit social media companies just days before the election," CNN technology reporter Brian Fung began the report. "What began as complaints about anti-conservative censorship by social media companies has now evolved into outright allegations of election interference, as high-ranking Republicans have accused online platforms of helping Democrats by way of their content moderation decisions."

Fung continued, "Outside experts have found little evidence to support claims of widespread, systematic political bias in Silicon Valley's technology. But the conservative allegations are an explosive charge and a dramatic escalation ahead of Election Day. They reflect not only the stakes of the race, but also the fact that Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have become key parts of America's democracy, for better or for worse — and now, fair game for a party with a habit of working the refs."

The lengthy report quotes prominent GOP lawmakers like Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., both who have been outspoken critics of Big Tech. However, CNN did not mention that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg were subpoenaed by the Senate Judiciary Committee last week as a result of the backlash their platforms received following the censorship of the New York Post.

"CNN managed to write a long, tendentious piece pooh-poohing conservative concerns about Big Tech bias and censorship — without ONCE mentioning the New York Post," the paper's op-ed editor Sohrab Ahmari reacted on Twitter.

The report was also widely panned by critics.

"CNN decries a 'right-wing firestorm ... to broadly delegitimize the platforms at a time when millions are relying on their services for accurate information.' One, it's not just right-wing criticism. Two, we don't rely on platforms for information, but outlets on platforms," wrote journalist Matt Taibbi, who also noted that CNN quoted "Facebook spokesman Andy Stone's response to Republican criticism ... failing to note his longtime prior career as a mouthpiece for Democratic politicians and groups like the DCCC."

JAKE TAPPER DECLARES HUNTER BIDENS CLAIMS 'TOO DISGUSTING' TO REPEAT ON CNN: 'THE RIGHTWING IS GOING CRAZY'

"This article discredits CNN for not even mentioning Twitter censoring the NY Post/the Trump campaign/the WH spox/Biden pay-for-play scandals just days before the election," Grabien founder and news editor Tom Elliott said.

"In a related story, the New York Post’s official Twitter account has been locked since Oct. 12..." The Hill media reporter Joe Concha pointed out.

The Hunter Biden controversy blew up into a Big Tech fiasco after Twitter and Facebook began cracking down on the sharing of the New York Post article.

Twitter went so far as to block anyone from sharing the article and suspending several accounts who shared it, including the Post itself, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, and Politico reporter Jake Sherman.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. announced on Friday that both Dorsey and Zuckerberg will voluntarily testify before the committee on Nov. 17.

"The hearing will focus on the platforms’ censorship and suppression of New York Post articles and provide a valuable opportunity to review the companies’ handling of the 2020 election," Graham said in a statement.