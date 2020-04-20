CNN pundit Joe Lockhart criticizes MSNBC over coronavirus task force briefing coverage

CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart pivoted from criticizing President Trump to questioning executives from rival liberal network MSNBC about their programming decisions.

Lockhart was apparently glued to Sunday’s White House coronavirus task force briefing, live-tweeting it and providing snarky commentary throughout the press conference. But in between the messages condemning Trump, he attacked MSNBC for airing the president’s remarks that CNN skipped.

“I'd love to know who the exec @msnbc is tonight who think's there is news in this,” Lockhart tweeted, later adding, “Are they asleep in the @msnbc control room or do the actually find this interesting?”

MSNBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lockhart, who must not have been tuned into his own network, eventually declared that the coronavirus briefing was a “campaign event” and said he hoped MSNBC would offer Joe Biden a free hour to run advertisements.

Last week, the conservative Media Research Center analyzed which networks have carried the coronavirus task force briefings, and Lockhart would presumably be thrilled with the results.

Trump’s daily coronavirus briefings totaled 23 hours and 55 minutes from March 30 to April 14, and CNN skipped seven hours and 16 minutes of them. MSNBC viewers missed nearly six hours while Fox News aired all but 52 minutes.

“For six of the 14 briefings over the time period, CNN ignored Trump’s opening remarks, joining the briefing only after he had finished,” MRC editor at large Brent Baker wrote.