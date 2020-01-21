CNN's Joe Lockhart mocked for calling on Twitter to investigate Cruz for tweeting during impeachment trial

CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart was the butt of the joke on Twitter for sounding the alarms on Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas., for tweeting during the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump.

As the impeachment trial was underway, Cruz shared a video of himself knocking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and House Intelligence Committee chairman and House manager Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for suggesting that Trump invoking executive privilege is "obstruction of Congress."

"If it were, nearly every president would have committed impeachable conduct," Cruz added.

Lockhart, however, cried foul because the senators are forbidden to bring their cellphones to the impeachment trial. Not only did the CNN analyst question if Cruz was "willing to go to prison," he called on Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to look into the matter.

"Senators on the floor are sworn to silence and have no electronic devices. So how is this Senator tweeting? Did he sneak a phone in[?] Is he willing to go to prison? Or is the tweet from someone other than Cruz. @jack you should investigate," Lockhart wrote.

Critics quickly went after the former Clinton aide for suggesting the Texas lawmaker was breaking the law.

"This person is paid to provide analysis on @CNN," Daily Caller White House correspondent Amber Athey reacted.

"Congrats! You've said the dumbest thing ever!" Club for Growth senior analyst Andrew Follett exclaimed.

National Republican Senatorial Committee senior advisor Matt Whitlock pointed out that Cruz's colleague and 2020 candidate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., as well as. Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., also tweeted during the impeachment trial.

"If you're going to be the enforcer on this I think you'll end up staying pretty busy," Whitlock told Lockhart.

Even Cruz piled on the CNN analyst, daring him to "come and take" his cellphone.