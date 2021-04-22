CNN anchors offer no pushback on police vilification, description of Columbus shooting as 'schoolyard fight'

Two of CNN's more outspoken liberal news anchors didn't push back on guests who harshly spoke out against police on Wednesday, including one who described the situation leading to the shooting death of Columbus teenager Ma'Khia Bryant as a "schoolyard fight."

Bryant was shot and killed by a police officer Tuesday as she lunged at another girl with a knife, in an incident captured on bodycam video. Despite the apparent necessity to prevent a stabbing, some media figures and liberal activists have seized on the shooting as another example of police misconduct against Blacks.

Civil rights attorney Cornell Brooks told CNN's Jake Tapper Tuesday the question had to be asked if it was appropriate for the officer to shoot Bryant given the situation, which he described as merely a "schoolyard fight."

"What if were your daughter? ... In essentially a teenage fight, a schoolyard fight," he said. "Certainly, the facts will emerge, but we are right to ask, 'Why can't we put the accent on preserving life, childen's lives,' as opposed to simply assuming, the best we can do is simply kill another child."

Tapper said "yeah" as Brooks spoke and ended the segment there.

Some prominent liberals like former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett have suggested it was merely a "knife fight," although only Bryant appeared to be armed in the encounter.

On Wednesday's "New Day," Brianna Keilar hosted left-wing writer and activist Ibram Kendi, who said he believed a police officer would have acted differently if Bryant had been rich and White.

"I look at that video and ask if that were my child or if my child were the child in pink who was so close to Ma’Khia when she was shot, what would have happened?" Keilar asked. "I think a lot of people are asking that."

Kendi discussed his recent article for The Atlantic, where he said he believes that even if he complies fully with police directives when pulled over, he's not sure he will survive the encounter. Keilar didn't retort.

Keilar moved to CNN's "New Day" this week after a daytime stint where she often editorialized on the hard news program. Tapper has hosted "The Lead" for CNN since 2013.

In spite of the release of bodycam footage that showed the officer stopping a potentially fatal stabbing, media outlets have largely focused on the races of those involved while downplaying that Bryant had a knife, even selectively editing video of the incident.