CNN panel devolves into chaos after commentator suggests Trump wasn’t actually shot in the ear

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pandemonium broke out on a CNN panel Thursday night after one guest implied that President Donald Trump wasn’t shot at the Butler campaign rally just over a year ago.

During a CNN panel discussion about the White House's transparency on Trump’s health, leftist podcast host Touré suggested that Trump wasn’t shot in the ear on camera in front of a large crowd in Pennsylvania by a would-be assassin last year. The statement threw the CNN "NewsNight" panel into chaos.

"He supposedly got shot in the ear. We never heard from his doctors about that," Touré said, triggering CNN senior political commentator Scott Jennings who demanded that host Abby Phillip step in to correct the record.

"Whoa, whoa, whoa! Uh-uh!" Scott replied, waving his hands. "Did you say ‘supposedly?’ Abby, Abby," he said, turning to the host.

FLASHBACK: KARINE JEAN-PIERRE DECLARED 'THERE IS NO COVER-UP' OF BIDEN'S HEALTH AFTER HE DROPPED OUT OF RACE

As Jennings sought the moderator, Touré raised his voice and continued to press his point.

"When did we hear from his doctors? When did we hear from his doctors?" he asked.

Phillip tried to calm the clash, stating, "Hold on. If you all stop screaming at the table, maybe I can actually respond."

Days after the would-be assassin Thomas Crooks took shots at Trump at the July 13 rally, former White House doctor and former Trump physician Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, revealed he was monitoring the-then candidate’s health and declared there was "absolutely no evidence" he was hit with "anything other than a bullet."

As members of the panel – which included former Harris campaign spokesperson Adrienne Elrod and conservative commentator Ben Freguson – attempted to press their points again, Phillip held them off.

"Hold on a second! Hold on a second," she said, putting her hands up. "Touré, he was shot in the ear."

WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP 'TRUSTS HIS PHYSICIANS' FOLLOWING BIDEN'S CANCER ANNOUNCEMENT

Still, Touré wasn’t satisfied.

"But can we hear from the doctors? We would always hear from his doctors when he gets shot?" he asked.

Phillip punted the question to Jennings. The commentator replied, "I mean, all I know is, I went to the Republican National Convention and he had a bandage on his ear."

As the pundit spoke, Touré kept interjecting, "That would be ‘no.’ That would be ‘no’. That would be ‘no.’"

Meanwhile, Ferguson tried to get words in before Phillip had to shut down the conversation.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The topic started with Elrod talking about the White House releasing a statement on Trump’s health after recent photos showed discoloration on his hands and swollen ankles.

"The president underwent a comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies, bilateral lower extremity … venous Doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70," Leavitt said in a press conference Thursday.

Elrod remarked that the White House showed transparency on this topic but alleged they sometimes do not regarding Trump’s health.