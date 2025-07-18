Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

CNN panel devolves into chaos after commentator suggests Trump wasn’t actually shot in the ear

CNN host Abby Phillip forced to correct the record after Touré's controversial remarks about the Butler rally assassination attempt

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
close
CNN panel devolves into chaos after panelist suggests Trump wasn’t actually shot in the ear Video

CNN panel devolves into chaos after panelist suggests Trump wasn’t actually shot in the ear

During a CNN panel discussion, leftist podcast host Touré suggested that Trump wasn’t shot in the ear in Butler, Pennsylvania by an assassin last year.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pandemonium broke out on a CNN panel Thursday night after one guest implied that President Donald Trump wasn’t shot at the Butler campaign rally just over a year ago.

During a CNN panel discussion about the White House's transparency on Trump’s health, leftist podcast host Touré suggested that Trump wasn’t shot in the ear on camera in front of a large crowd in Pennsylvania by a would-be assassin last year. The statement threw the CNN "NewsNight" panel into chaos.

"He supposedly got shot in the ear. We never heard from his doctors about that," Touré said, triggering CNN senior political commentator Scott Jennings who demanded that host Abby Phillip step in to correct the record.

"Whoa, whoa, whoa! Uh-uh!" Scott replied, waving his hands. "Did you say ‘supposedly?’ Abby, Abby," he said, turning to the host. 

FLASHBACK: KARINE JEAN-PIERRE DECLARED 'THERE IS NO COVER-UP' OF BIDEN'S HEALTH AFTER HE DROPPED OUT OF RACE

Donald Trump reacts as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally

U.S. President Donald Trump reacts after being shot at a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024.  (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

As Jennings sought the moderator, Touré raised his voice and continued to press his point. 

"When did we hear from his doctors? When did we hear from his doctors?" he asked.

Phillip tried to calm the clash, stating, "Hold on. If you all stop screaming at the table, maybe I can actually respond."

Days after the would-be assassin Thomas Crooks took shots at Trump at the July 13 rally, former White House doctor and former Trump physician Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, revealed he was monitoring the-then candidate’s health and declared there was "absolutely no evidence" he was hit with "anything other than a bullet." 

As members of the panel – which included former Harris campaign spokesperson Adrienne Elrod and conservative commentator Ben Freguson – attempted to press their points again, Phillip held them off.

"Hold on a second! Hold on a second," she said, putting her hands up. "Touré, he was shot in the ear."

WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP 'TRUSTS HIS PHYSICIANS' FOLLOWING BIDEN'S CANCER ANNOUNCEMENT

Liberal commentator Touré generated outrage on CNN Thursday when he suggested that President Trump wasn't actually shot in the ear.

Liberal commentator Touré generated outrage on CNN Thursday when he suggested that President Trump wasn't actually shot in the ear. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images)

Still, Touré wasn’t satisfied. 

"But can we hear from the doctors? We would always hear from his doctors when he gets shot?" he asked. 

Phillip punted the question to Jennings. The commentator replied, "I mean, all I know is, I went to the Republican National Convention and he had a bandage on his ear."

As the pundit spoke, Touré kept interjecting, "That would be ‘no.’ That would be ‘no’. That would be ‘no.’" 

Meanwhile, Ferguson tried to get words in before Phillip had to shut down the conversation.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Donald Trump is moved from the stage at a campaign rally

President Trump survived an assassination attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024 when a bullet hit his ear. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The topic started with Elrod talking about the White House releasing a statement on Trump’s health after recent photos showed discoloration on his hands and swollen ankles

"The president underwent a comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies, bilateral lower extremity … venous Doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70," Leavitt said in a press conference Thursday. 

Elrod remarked that the White House showed transparency on this topic but alleged they sometimes do not regarding Trump’s health. 

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 