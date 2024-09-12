CNN panel clashes after Democratic guest suggests debate moderators were 'harsher' on Trump

A CNN panel clashed on Wednesday after a Democratic guest suggested the ABC News presidential debate moderators were "harsher" on former President Trump than Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I will say this when I re-watched it, I will give you guys that some of the questions that they asked and came back at the president with were harsher. More than one thing can be true at the same time," Nina Turner, a former Democratic state senator from Ohio, said.

She joined CNN host Abby Phillip, political commentator Scott Jennings and former Trump adviser Bryan Lanza on Wednesday to discuss Trump and Harris' debate performances.

Phillip pushed back and asked Turner to be specific about which moments she believed the moderators treated the two candidates differently.

"The fact about her ethnicity question, I think that is why you keep bringing that up, you know, pressing him on that Project 2025. Look, the man said he has nothing to do with it. We can debate whether he has something to do with it or not. On the fracking question, to the vice president, and this is me as a liberator, she in 2019, when she was running, she said, ‘Fracking, we’re going to do away with it.’ You can’t say you’re going to do away with it, they had her dead to right on that. What you can say as a candidate is that I’m not in 2019, I’m not in 2020. And you know what, I’ve changed my mind," Turner said.

Phillip pushed back again and said that the reality was that Harris reversed her position on fracking in 2020.

Lanza and Jennings jumped in and said that wasn't true, calling it a weak argument.

"That's the argument that she is making," Phillip said.

"It's a lie," Lanza added.

Turner argued that two things could be true at the same time.

"President Donald J. Trump lost," Turner said. "He lost. He was not prepared. He thought he was going to bulldoze his way in."

"At the same time. I did analyze what the moderators were doing, and they did not treat her the exact same," she added.