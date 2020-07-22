CNN, MSNBC ignore breaking news of Chicago mass shooting as it unfolds in primetime

A mass shooting happened outside a Chicago funeral home on Tuesday night, but viewers who rely on CNN and MSNBC were unaware of the breaking news as the liberal networks declined to cover the story as it unfolded.

The gunfire -- extending a summer of violence in the nation's third-largest city -- left at least 15 people wounded and drew new criticism of the city's leaders, who have pushed back against President Trump's call for federal intervention into big-city lawlessness.

A search of transcripts revealed that CNN and MSNBC did not mention the mass shooting in Chicago through midnight ET.

By comparison, Fox News informed viewers of the news during an interview with White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on “Hannity” at roughly 9:15 p.m. ET. “Hannity” then conducted a panel discussion about the tragic shooting as the news unfolded.

Fox News then cut short Hannity’s interview with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, to air a news conference about the shooting at 9:30 p.m. ET, which CNN and MSNBC ignored.

CNN and MSNBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An SUV was traveling on 79th Street around 6:30 p.m. local time when people inside the vehicle opened fire on mourners outside the funeral home, Chicago police First Deputy Supt. Eric Carter told reporters during the briefing.

Some of the mourners then fired back at the vehicle, which sped off before crashing a short distance away. The people inside the vehicle ran off in multiple directions, Carter said.

While Chicago police updated Fox News viewers about the mass shooting, CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” namesake Chris Cuomo was busy condemning the Department of Homeland Security’s decision to send federal officers to Portland.

Over on MSNBC, “The Rachel Maddow Show” ignored the breaking news to criticize President Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest Chicago shooting came a day after more than 20 people were shot Monday and after a deadly weekend in which 63 people were shot and 12 were killed. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the shooting "another senseless tragedy" on Twitter late Tuesday.

Earlier this month, CNN’s Don Lemon famously declared that the Black Lives Matter movement is about police brutality, not gun violence in Black communities, when actor Terry Crews brought up a recent surge in shootings.

“Black Lives Matter is about police brutality and about criminal justice,” Lemon insisted. “It’s not about what happens in communities when it comes to crime. People who live near each other, Black people, kill each other. Same as Whites... it happens in every, single neighborhood.”

