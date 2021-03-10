CNN, MSNBC both go full twenty-four hours without on-air mention of Andrew Cuomo's sixth accuser

Amid increasing calls for Democrat New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation, he apparently can still seek refuge among his allies at CNN and MSNBC, who have gone more than twenty-four hours without mentioning a sixth woman who has accused Cuomo of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Albany Times Union newspaper reported that an unnamed staffer alleged that Cuomo touched her without her consent at the Executive Mansion late last year and that her supervisors were recently made aware of the incident. Cuomo later reiterated his stance that he "never touched anyone inappropriately" or "made any inappropriate advances."

Both CNN and MSNBC have yet to inform their millions of viewers about the new allegation, according to Grabien transcripts. Neither CNN nor NBC's websites address the claim as well.

Strangely, the embattled governor was mentioned on MSNBC's 5 a.m. program "Way Too Early with Kasie Hunt" in a report about the "latest" developments in the sexual harassment investigation by the New York State Attorney General's office. The segment noted that investigators have reportedly scheduled an interview with Cuomo accuser Charlotte Bennett. However, MSNBC anchor Kasie Hunt skipped over the latest reporting from the Times Union.

While ABC's "Good Morning America" and "CBS This Morning" both addressed the allegation on Wednesday, NBC's "Today" did not. All three networks avoided the story on their Tuesday evening news broadcasts.

The absent coverage of Cuomo's alleged sexual misconduct pales in comparison to the coverage the networks gave to the allegations against now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his 2018 confirmation battle.

The mainstream media previously hailed Cuomo's "leadership" in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic and did all it could to downplay the nursing home scandal that has grown since last spring.

CNN in particular has been in a difficult position, as the governor is the older brother of the network's star anchor, Chris Cuomo.

Rather than cover the Democratic governor objectively, CNN allowed the "Cuomo Prime Time" host to welcome the governor for a series of chummy interviews that lacked in substance but were heavy in fanfare. While Andrew Cuomo's controversial nursing home policy that critics say is responsible for the deaths of thousands of elderly New Yorkers went virtually unmentioned, the CNN anchor made plenty of time for brotherly banter, hyping the governor's presidential prospects, and even prop comedy.

Now, as his brother faces multiple scandals and investigations, and calls for his resignation and impeachment, Chris Cuomo has said he "obviously" cannot cover the embattled governor despite previously starring in what critics dubbed CNN's "Cuomo-Cuomo variety hour."