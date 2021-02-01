Expand / Collapse search
CNN's John Berman accidentally says Trump was impeached for 'inciting the erection' at US Capitol

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer made a similar flub last month

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
CNN anchor John Berman made an unfortunate gaffe Monday while speaking about the upcoming Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump

The "New Day" co-host was interviewing Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., when the introduction to one of his questions turned unintentionally graphic. 

SCHUMER MAKES UNFORTUNATE GAFFE ON SENATE FLOOR, SOCIAL MEDIA ERUPTS

"So you are going to sit in and listen to the Senate impeachment trial of the former president of the United States, who has been impeached for inciting the erection," Berman said before awkwardly pausing and correcting himself. "Er, inciting the insurrection at the US Capitol."   

This isn't the first time a prominent figure botched the word "insurrection" in the same manner. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. went viral last month after making a similar flub. 

"Make no mistake, there will be a trial and when that trial ends, senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the erection... insurrection against the United States," Schumer said on the Senate floor.

The Senate trial of Trump is set to begin Feb. 9. The former president is expected to be acquitted of one article of "incitement of insurrection."

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @JosephWulfsohn.