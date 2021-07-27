CNN's John Avlon praises Cheney, Kinzinger for 'stepping up' on Jan. 6 committee: 'This is about patriotism'

CNN political analyst John Avlon showered GOP Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger with over-the-top praise for their participation in the Democrat-led Jan. 6 select committee.

Cheney and Kinzinger, two Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach former President Trump over his handling of the violence that took place on Capitol Hill during the certification of President Biden's election victory, were hand-picked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., after she rejected two of the five Republicans House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy appointed. The Wyoming and Illinois representatives are the only two Republicans on the committee.

NYT REPORTER DELETES TWEETS URGING TRUMP SUPPORTERS TO BE CALLED ‘ENEMIES OF THE STATE’ AMID BACKLASH

Following the committee's first hearing on Tuesday, Avlon became Cheney and Kinzinger's biggest cheerleader after bashing other Republicans who "whitewash" the events of Jan. 6. and suggested McCarthy was responsible for the committee's Democrat slant.

"Kinzinger and Cheney are stepping up," Avlon said. "And it's very clear that, you know, this is about patriotism. This is not about party."

The CNN anchor continued, "And the people who are trying to attack [the committee] are going to be the villains in American history because they are aiding and abetting by trying to hide what happened, an attack on our Capitol. It's totally disgraceful without precedent."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At Tuesday's hearing, four Capitol Hill police officers shared their harrowing testimonies on what they experienced on Jan. 6 as they protected the building from rioters.