Jeff Zucker saga: MSNBC avoids covering bombshell resignation of arch rival CNN boss

MSNBC has turned a blind eye to the scandal plaguing its arch rival, CNN.

CNN president Jeff Zucker shocked the media landscape on Wednesday when he announced his immediate resignation to staff.

"As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today," Zucker wrote.

CNN's media correspondent Brian Stelter acknowledged that the colleague Zucker in question was Allison Gollust, CNN's chief marketing officer, who will remain with the company.

TWITTER EXPLODES FOLLOWING JEFF ZUCKER'S STUNNING RESIGNATION: ‘THE MOST BUSTED NAME IN NEWS’

"I came to CNN on January 28, 2013. Together, we had nine great years. I certainly wish my tenure here had ended differently. But it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute," Zucker continued. "I am grateful to the thousands of incredibly talented CNN and Turner Sports employees who helped make this such a joy for me, and such a success for all of us. I wish each of you nothing but the best in the years ahead."

However, the Peacock network avoided any breaking news coverage of Zucker's ouster and has since offered zero coverage of the CNN scandal in the hours following, according to Grabien transcripts.

Even CNN itself has provided more coverage of its own scandal than MSNBC with its media correspondent Brian Stelter making multiple appearances to inform viewers about his former boss.

NBC News did, however, cover Zucker's resignation on its website.

Fox News reached out to MSNBC and asked if anchors and hosts were directed to not mention Zucker's resignation. MSNBC did not respond to the request for comment.

JEFF ZUCKER RESIGNATION MARKS LATEST SCANDAL TO PLAGUE CNN

It's worth noting that Zucker previously oversaw MSNBC as the president and CEO of NBCUniversal until his departure in 2010 after being with the company for 24 years.

MSNBC previously delayed its coverage of the controversy that plagued former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, going several days last year avoiding his suspension from the network only to provide breaking news coverage of his firing.

There appears to be some sort of treaty between CNN and MSNBC regarding the two liberal rivals turning a blind eye towards drama occurring at the other network.

MSNBC previously ignored the sexual harassment allegation Chris Cuomo himself faced after veteran TV producer Shelley Ross came forward claiming the CNN anchor sexually harassed her in 2005 when the two of them worked at ABC News. MSNBC also avoided the awkward return of CNN's chief legal analyst and Zoom masturbation star Jeffrey Toobin. CNN, in return, almost never covers MSNBC's controversies and the outlandish commentary.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

MSNBC similarly delayed any mention of the controversy that has plagued "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who was placed on a two-week suspension by ABC News over her comments about the Holocaust.

After completely avoiding the subject on Monday and Tuesday, MSNBC finally addressed Goldberg's comments Wednesday morning, offering sympathetic coverage to the liberal TV personality.