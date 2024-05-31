CNN host suggests Trump conviction not mentioned prominently enough on former president's Wikipedia page

CNN anchor John Berman suggested Friday that former President Trump’s conviction in his New York trial should be more prominent on his Wikipedia page.

At the outset of an interview with Biden campaign national co-chair Mitch Landrieu, Berman described Trump’s Wikipedia page following his unprecedented conviction and wondered why the jury decision wasn’t mentioned at the top of the entry.

He asked Landrieu where he would have put Trump’s conviction displayed on the free online encyclopedia, most of whom's entries can be edited by the public. "If it were up to you, and you alone, Mayor, where would ‘convicted felon’ appear in this entry?" Berman asked.

Former President Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree on Thursday. The decision sparked a wave of reaction among Trump allies, Democratic Party politicians and members of the media.

Berman read Trump’s Wikipedia page after the decision, noting that the historic conviction had not been entered into the entry until the sixth paragraph.

"And the very top line is, ‘Donald John Trump, born June 14, 1946, is an American politician, media personality, and businessman … who served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021."

"That’s the first paragraph," he continued, adding, "It’s not until paragraph six where it says he was convicted of a felony."

"Well, I’m not going to tell people how to write their Wikipedia pages," Landrieu said, pivoting to discussing Trump's criminal conviction.

"Yesterday, a very sacrosanct principle that is necessary to sustain democracies was upheld, which is very simple in America," Landrieu said. "That everybody is subject to the rule of law, and nobody is exempt from it, not even somebody who was President of the United States."

The Biden surrogate continued, "And yesterday was a very sober and somber day for our country. It’s not good for anybody that we have an ex-president that is now a convicted felon."