Rep. Crockett ripped for hawking T-shirt based on feud with MTG: ‘Start by spelling your last name correctly’

Social media users mocked Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, for announcing she was selling T-shirts based on her mid-hearing feud with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and appearing to have her own name misspelled on the image of the shirts.

Crockett’s critics swarmed a post on X, formerly Twitter, she shared Friday announcing the merchandise, which featured an image of the clothing emblazoned with an insult she hurled at Greene during their spat at a congressional hearing the previous evening.

Eagle-eyed X users pointed out that Crockett’s signature on the bottom of the shirt appeared to be misspelled.

"I'd start by spelling your last name correctly," OutKick contributor Riley Gaines, who hosts "Gaines for Girls," wrote of Crockett’s post.

Crockett’s merchandise idea followed the outbursts by her, Greene and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., during a Thursday night House Oversight Committee hearing convened to determine whether Attorney General Merrick Garland should be held in contempt after he refused to turn over audio recordings between President Biden and special counsel Robert Hur.

The spat began when Greene took shots at Crockett’s "fake eyelashes."

The bickering continued as AOC came to Crockett’s defense, saying, "I do have a point of order, and I would like to move to take down Ms. Greene’s words. That is absolutely unacceptable. How dare you attack the physical appearance of another person? Move her words down."

After Greene shot back with some more mockery, AOC exclaimed, "Oh girl, baby girl — don’t even play!"

Crockett also fired back at Greene’s personal appearance, describing her as having a "bleach blonde, bad-built, butch body."

Crockett put her "bleach blonde" viral insult on a T-shirt and shared an image of it to X as soon-to-drop merchandise.

"So we are going to drop ‘A Crockett Clapback Collection,’" she wrote in the caption. "This collection will feature various swag that includes random things I’ve said. The money will go to ensuring that we have a Democratic House! Give me a little time to really get the swag online etc., but B6 will drop first."

"If you have things you want to see come to life let me know. Post graphics or just phrases that you want to see."

At the bottom of the T-shirt in the image, Crockett’s signature appeared to be spelled "Crockrtt."

A user asked who "Crockrtt" is, to which the congresswoman replied, "Order a shirt and you will see."

Conservative musician "Five Times August" blasted the shirt, saying, "What an embarrassment. For Texas. For the whole country. ‘Leaders’ like you prove we have none. We are screwed."

"The shirt says ‘Crockrtt,'" he added in another post. "She was so anxious to milk the attention for money she couldn’t even take the time to get her own name right. #proofread Why are people like this given power? Friggin’ beyond embarrassing. Disgraceful."

Conservative personality Kimberly Klacik called the move a "branding mistake."

Journalist Brad Polumbo saw the post and wrote: "You are not fit for office. Resign."

Crockett's team did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital's request for comment.