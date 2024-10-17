CNN host calls Biden foreign policy 'a mess,' suggests Israel killing Hamas leader could help Harris

CNN's Dana Bash said Thursday that the Biden-Harris administration's foreign policy has been a "mess," and suggested that Israel's killing of the leader of Hamas could end up improving the situation in the Middle East.

After her colleague Manu Raju explained the dynamics of the Israel-Hamas war and the political impact it has had on the U.S. presidential election, specifically among Arab Americans in Michigan, Bash said, "part of the rap on the Biden-Harris administration has been, if you look at foreign policy, generally, that things have kind of been a mess, to use a not-official term, recently."

"If this day, this moment, provides an exit ramp for the war that we’ve seen so far, that could be a positive for the Harris campaign," she added.

Hamas terror chief Yahya Sinwar has been killed during an Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces announced Thursday.

Priscilla Alvarez, a CNN White House correspondent, agreed with Bash and said it could impact Michigan in particular.

"There is an acknowledgment that this war has cost them some corners of the Democratic Party that perhaps in other election cycles would have been voting for the vice president. And so that has added more urgency in their pushes to try to reach those White, college-educated voters in the suburbs, especially in a state like Michigan," Alvarez said.

Alvarez added that while foreign policy doesn't rank high as a voter issue, it "has posed a risk" for the Harris campaign.

Osama Siblani, the publisher of The Arab-American News and co-founder of the Arab-American Political Action Committee (PAC), told CNN on Wednesday that the PAC would not be endorsing either candidate for president, suggesting that their foreign policy would be similar.

Asked by CNN's John Berman whether he believed there would be a "difference" between a Trump presidency and a Harris presidency, Siblani said, "as far as foreign policy, I think both of them are the same."

"We‘ve interviewed Kamala Harris, we‘ve interviewed people from this campaign, and they said we will have a seat around the table. We don’t have a seat around the table. We don’t have a seat in the room. We don’t have a seat in the building, in the neighborhood, in the city, in the country," Siblani said.

Siblani explained his community supported President Biden in 2020 and continued to support his administration, but added that they voted for him because he was not Trump.

"We voted for him because we were voting against Donald Trump. Now are we going to vote for him again, which is his vice president, also against Donald Trump? It doesn‘t work this way," he said.