CNN 'fact-checker' praises Biden as 'generally factual,' calls inaccuracies 'slips rather purposeful lies'

CNN star "fact-checker" Daniel Dale praised President Biden Wednesday as being "generally factual," even going so far as to offer a defense for various inaccuracies spoken by the president.

Dale has been far less of a presence on CNN's airwaves during the Biden presidency after he provided the left-wing network with constant analysis of former President Donald Trump's claims. On Wednesday, his Twitter message appeared to indicate he's doing far less work under the current occupant of the White House.

"Biden has been generally factual so far, especially in scripted remarks," Dale wrote. "Where he has been inaccurate, it has often been when he has been attempting off the cuff to refer to numbers he doesn’t have nailed down."

Dale was even more charitable in his "fact-check" of the president's interview with ABC News, in which Dale outlined "three statistical claims" that were "wrong."

"The context around two of these inaccurate claims suggests they may have been slips rather than purposeful lies," he said. "Still, it's our job to correct the record when the President is incorrect."

The apparent errors Biden made were about his $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, foreign aid to Central America during the Obama presidency, and the history of the filibuster.

Fourth Watch media critic and former CNN producer Steve Krakauer panned the fact-checker's defense of Biden, tweeting, "Honestly Daniel Dale is a parody of himself now. Just totally embarrassing."