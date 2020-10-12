CNN's Don Lemon says 'people aren't worried' about Biden's court-packing stance

CNN anchor Don Lemon insisted on Monday night that "people aren't worried" about whether or not Joe Biden supports court-packing.

For weeks, both Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris have evaded taking a stance regarding court-packing, which has been floated by several Democrats amid the SCOTUS confirmation battle of Judge Amy Coney Barrett as a threat for a potential Biden administration to expand the of number seats on the court to exceed the six conservative-leaning justices.

During Monday night's primetime handoff, Lemon chided his colleague Chris Cuomo for "doing the Republicans' work" by pushing the court-packing issue.

"It's not a legitimate question in that during the debate, the vice president raised the question, the moderator didn't raise the question," Lemon dismissed the controversy. "This is a hypothetical... Joe Biden has said twice, at least on tape that I've seen, how he feels about court-packing. And I feel it's a distraction from the Republicans and the president."

TRUMP RALLY-GOERS DROWN OUT JIM ACOSTA ON-AIR WHILE CHANTING 'CNN SUCKS!'

"Then why doesn't he answer it?" Cuomo asked.

"Because he doesn't have to," Lemon responded.

"Well, he doesn't have to 'answer' anything," Cuomo conceded. "You don't think it's going to affect people's trust potion?"

"No, no because people aren't worried about that," Lemon continued. "People are concerned about, if you want to know specifically about the court, people are concerned about the Republicans switching and being hypocrites on saying 'This is an election year.' That's what people are concerned about... People are also concerned about where they're gonna get their healthcare from, are they gonna die from COVID, they're worried about their pre-existing conditions. Whether someone is gonna pack- that is so far down the road. We've already had this discussion!... I think it is a red herring because you don't want to talk about how Mitch McConnell has packed the court over the years. Mitch McConnell has packed the courts, so if you want ask about packing the courts, why don't you ask Mitch McConnell."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lemon later suggested that the country will "never" let anybody pack the court despite a growing number of Democrats' desires to do so.

"It's never, ever, ever going to happen," Lemon told Cuomo. "I just don't think it'll happen."