CNN's Don Lemon, Jim Acosta join George Conway in 'Liberal Hack Tournament' Sweet 16

CNN anchor Don Lemon and MSNBC hosts Rachel Maddow and Joy Reid are some of the big names who've made it to the Sweet 16 in the "Liberal Hack Tournament," founded by a Twitter user known for trolling liberal public figures.

The viral "Liberal Hack Tournament" has been underway on Twitter this past week, pitting many members of the mainstream media against each other in an NCAA-style format.

Twitter user Comfortably Smug, the founder of the tournament whose identity has remained a mystery, unveiled the 16 remaining contenders of the viral competition. CNN had roughly twice as many competitors as MSNBC at the end of the first round but had some stunning defeats, including anchor Jake Tapper and the network's legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin.

Lemon, who's facing off in the "Fake News" division against CNN colleague Oliver Darcy, likely will get a major boost after his panel discussion mocking Trump supporters was blasted widely on social media. Also competing in the division: MSNBC's Reid and CNN White House Correspondent Jim Acosta, a No.1 seed.

CNN DON LEMON PANEL FACES INTENSE BACKLASH FOR MOCKING TRUMP SUPPORTERS AS ILLITERATE 'CREDULOUS RUBES'

Self-described conservative commentators have dominated the "Liberal Activists" division.

CNN commentator Ana Navarro, who defeated her former CNBC journalist-turned-CNN White House reporter John Harwood in the last round, is set to challenge fellow CNN commentator Max Boot. MSNBC contributor and Washington Post blogger Jennifer Rubin is up against Vox journalist Matthew Yglesias.

MSNBC DOWNPLAYS TRUMP'S MAJOR MIDDLE EAST PEACE PLAN, SKIPS WHITE HOUSE REMARKS TO COVER IMPEACHMENT

George Conway, the outspoken anti-Trump husband of White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway, has had stunning staying power in the "Establishment" division and is set to face off against MSNBC star Rachel Maddow, who defeated her colleague Chuck Todd. Meanwhile, it's a daytime-primetime battle between "Morning Joe" co-host Joe Scarborough, the No. 2 seed, and "Cuomo Prime Time" anchor Chris Cuomo, the No. 3 seed.

However, CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter, the No. 1 seed in the "Way-Too-Online" division, is seen as a shoo-in for the Elite Eight, challenging liberal activist Shaun King, the No. 12 seed. The Daily Beast editor-at-large Molly Jong-Fast is seen as the underdog against anti-Trump Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe, a No. 2 seed.

Over 650,000 votes have been tallied since the tournament took off.

A spokesman for Smug Industries told Fox News that Comfortably Smug is "a man of the people" and that "his minions have flocked to these polls in droves to express their overwhelming displeasure with these bias mainstream 'journalists.'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The people are taking back control of the narrative, the way Smug intended," the spokesman said. "Each and every hack represented in the bracket fought hard, but in the end there can only be one winner."

The spokesman continued, "The people understand that this is the single most important vote they will cast this year. Expressing a deep love of fairness and democracy, Smug will not be weighing in on a favorite before the results are released. Rest assured, the people's voices will be heard."