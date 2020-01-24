Twitter's 'Comfortably Smug' unveils 'Liberal Hack Tournament' featuring CNN, MSNBC hosts

One of Twitter's most famous anonymous political personalities has debuted an NCAA-style tournament dedicated to "liberal hacks," pitting many members of the mainstream media against each other in a highly-anticipated contest.

Twitter user Comfortably Smug, who is widely known among conservative circles for his trolling of liberal public figures, unveiled the contenders for the first annual "Smug Industries Liberal Hack Tournament."

"It will be a March Madness style [sic] bracket where I post matchups and everyone votes in the polls," Comfortably Smug previously announced. "In the end, there will be only one Top Liberal Hack on Twitter."

The bracket is broken up into four categories; "Liberal Activist Hacks," "Fake News Hacks," "Establishment Hacks," and "Way Too Online Hacks."

CNN and MSNBC personalities made up the majority of the contenders. CNN's Don Lemon and White House correspondent Jim Acosta, top seed, are competing against MSNBC anchors Brian Williams and Joy Reid in the "Fake News" bracket while CNN anchor Jake Tapper and ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos are vying to be crowned "Liberal Activist."

Meanwhile, MSNBC has several giants in the "Establishment Hacks" bracket, including hosts Rachel Maddow, Chris Matthews, Joe Scarborough, and Andrea Mitchell. CNN will also put up a good fight with anchors Anderson Cooper and Chris Cuomo, congressional correspondent Manu Raju and legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin among the entrants.

And in the "Way Too Online Hacks" bracket, CNN's media correspondent Brian Stelter, also a top seed, is seen as a heavy favorite.

The nation's prominent newspapers are also represented in the bracket, with Washington Post columnists Max Boot and Jennifer Rubin joined by New York Times columnist Paul Krugman. George Conway, the outspoken anti-Trump critic and husband to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, is present in the tournament as well.

Twitter users can visit Comfortably Smug's profile and vote in each matchup. Those with the most votes will advance to the next round.

Staff for Comfortably Smug did not immediately respond to Fox News for comment.