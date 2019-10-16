CNN asked 'biased questions' about Hunter Biden during Dem debate, Jesse Watters says

Former Vice President Joe Biden was asked softball questions about his son, Hunter, during CNN's Democratic debate on Wednesday night, according to Jesse Watters.

"I do remember in 2016 when the CNN moderators would argue with the Republicans running for president, and now they just tee 'em up and let them say whatever they want," Watters claimed Wednesday on "The Five."

"You know what it reminds me of? When someone was falsely accused of something 'without any evidence.' Donald Trump was falsely accused of being a Russian colluder 'without any evidence'."

Watters claimed CNN would not have treated Trump the same way if he were on the dais and has not been as generous in that way to the president in the past as they have to Biden.

He said he does not recall CNN ever having told viewers allegations Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election were "without any evidence."

"So, that is funny, and that is a perfect example of media bias," he said.