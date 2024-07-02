CNN data analyst gives blunt warning to Biden after poor polling: 'I don't know how he wins'

New polling showing a sharp drop in voters' confidence in President Biden's fitness for office stunned one data analyst on Monday.

"If you look at the polling now compared to what it was pre-debate and compare it to what it was four years ago, it‘s just not even on the same planet," CNN reporter Harry Enten reacted on the network.

Biden faces an uphill battle to regain voters' confidence after last Thursday's shaky debate performance, as a new poll from CBS News shows a large majority of voters now doubt his mental fitness to be president.

According to that poll, 72% of voters think Biden is mentally unfit to serve. But four years ago, just 36% of voters thought Biden was too old to be president, Enten said.

"Four years ago, voters for the most part thought Joe Biden was with it. He could handle the job as president. You look at those numbers now, the fact is, voters do not even see them on the same planet. They don‘t think Biden‘s with it. They do not believe he has the mental fitness to be president," he said.

"And I have to be honest with you, I don‘t know how he wins with the numbers that we see right now. There is no precedent for the numbers that we‘re seeing right now for someone running for president, letting alone getting a nomination," Enten continued.

If Biden does not do more to turn this trend around, it could "end" his campaign, the reporter predicted.

According to recent reports, the Biden campaign has been flooded with calls from donors who have concerns about Biden's chances at winning the election against his GOP rival, former President Trump, after last Thursday's debate.

Democratic allies of the president and many of his staunchest supporters in the liberal media have even pressured the president to step down, citing cognitive decline during the debate.

"Biden is not the man he was four years ago," The New York Times editorial board wrote on Friday. "The president appeared on Thursday night as the shadow of a great public servant. He struggled to explain what he would accomplish in a second term. He struggled to respond to Mr. Trump’s provocations. He struggled to hold Mr. Trump accountable for his lies, his failures and his chilling plans. More than once, he struggled to make it to the end of a sentence."

However, the Biden campaign has argued that Biden's support from his base has stayed virtually the same since before the debate.

"Flash polls from CNN, 538, SurveyUSA, Morning Consult, and Data for Progress show what we expected: The debate did not change the horse race," Campaign Chair Jen O'Malley Dillon said in a memo over the weekend. "This mirrors what the campaign’s internal post-debate polling showed: The president maintained his support among his 2020 voters and voters' opinions were not changed."

