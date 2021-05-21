Kayleigh McEnany rips 'Cuomo Nepotism Network' for not firing governor's little brother

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany said Friday it was ‘laughable’ that the "Cuomo Nepotism Network"(CNN) did not fire or discipline anchor Chris Cuomo after new revelations that he participated in calls with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and state aides.

POYNTER INSTITUTE BLASTS CNN'S CHRIS CUOMO FOR 'CROSSING A JOURNALISTIC LINE' WITH ADVICE TO EMBATTLED BROTHER

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: I agree with [Kyle Smith] at the New York Post, who said CNN now stands for the ‘Cuomo Nepotism Network.’ It is laughable that he did not either get fired or, in the very least, disciplined because there’s a lot more to this [Washington] Post story about him advising his brother on the sexual assault allegations.

Buried near the end of it, it says he was always a close confidant of the governor and he advised him on COVID issues. I want to know when were those conversations taking place, how many of them were there? They make one reference saying he advised him that the state needed to get PPE. But, was he doing this while he was bringing on his brother for fawning interviews? Was he advising on nursing homes? There are a lot of questions.

