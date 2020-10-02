CNN's Brooke Baldwin posts cryptic message, Jake Tapper will host her show through election

CNN host anchor Brooke Baldwin posted a cryptic message on Instagram on Thursday to announce she would step away from the network through the presidential election while simultaneously celebrating her 10-year anniversary with the liberal news channel.

Baldwin said that Jake Tapper will “hold down” her hour for the next few weeks.

“As the election gears up, the political maestro @jaketapper will hold down my hour and his for the coming weeks. Wish I was was with you, but I’ll see ya on [TV] on the flip side of the election,” Baldwin wrote.

CNN did not immediately respond to a series of questions, including if it was her decision to step aside and if she will return to her role following the election.

Baldwin began the lengthy Instagram post by celebrating the anniversary of her first day on the job.

“Oct 1, 2020: It was on this day TEN YEARS AGO when I first started anchoring my own show on CNN (technically it wasn’t *my* show that very first day... but little did I know, after an unexpected chain of events, those two hours would become mine). I have cherished my time with you this past decade. It’s been a dream of mine to work at CNN,” she wrote.

“In the last ten years, we’ve witnessed history together. I’ve laughed and cried with you... I’ve rung in many a New Year with you. I’ve been sick with you. I have GROWN with you. Sitting in that seat live on CNN every afternoon has been and still is an absolute privilege. I’m a marker of major moments and this day matters to me every year — and I owe you all a massive THANK YOU. Thank you for tuning in. Thank you for finding me here on IG. Thank you for caring,” Baldwin added before announcing Tapper would be taking over her show.

"As the election gears up, the political maestro @jaketapper will hold down my hour and his for the coming weeks. Wish I was was with you, but I'll see ya on [TV[ on the flip side of the election. In the meantime, you know where to find me. Oh, and you see my necklace? Don't forget to vote," Baldwin wrote.

Baldwin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this year, Baldwin had a public battle with coronavirus that she eventually recovered from.