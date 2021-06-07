CNN's Brian Stelter asks Psaki if she 'fears' for her children's future 'given the craziness' from the GOP

CNN's leftwing media guru Brian Stelter has been dubbed a "bootlicker" for his widely-panned interview with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, but one of his softball questions during Sunday's "Reliable Sources" suggested that Republicans were an existential threat to their children's futures.

"You've mentioned your kids. You have a daughter going into kindergarten, I have a daughter going into pre-K, and I think to myself what kind of country is this going to be when they are our age?" Stelter began the exchange. "Do you fear that given the craziness we’re seeing from the GOP, do you fear that for our kids, your kids and mine?"

CNN'S BRIAN STELTER HAS MISERABLE MAY AS ‘RELIABLE SOURCES’ CONTINUES TO BLEED VIEWERS

Psaki, a former CNN contributor, responded to Stelter by saying she doesn't view issues "through a political prism" and listed off concerns like climate change, jobs, and LGBTQ rights.

However, that response apparently did not register with the Trump-obsessed CNN star.

"But when I hear the former president talking about trying to get ‘reinstated,' thinking he's going to be back in the White House, I think to myself, ‘What kind of country are we creating?’" Stelter exclaimed.

"I think about it that's a circus over here and we are in a different circus here and we are working to addressing the crises the American people are facing and that's what we're going to keep our eyes focused on with blinders," Psaki said.

"So you're saying that you have a reality-based circus at the White House currently," Stelter gushed.

"I don't know if there's a reality-based circus," Psaki pushed back on Stelter's overzealous fandom, "but yes, we keep our blinders on and what our job is here every day."

GREENWALD RIPS CNN'S STELTER FOR FAWNING OVER PSAKI: ‘THIS IS HOW STATE TV FUNCTIONS’

The exchange was mocked by critics on social media, including journalist Glenn Greenwald.

"Somehow Brian Stelter managed to take his humiliatingly 'tell-me-why-I'm-bad-Jen' start to his interview and get even more sycophantic from there," Greenwald reacted. "Even Psaki had to be thinking: 'oh my god, the intensity of his adoration is.... uncomfortable."

Stelter went viral on Sunday for kicking off the pre-recorded interview by asking Psaki what she thinks the media is doing "wrong" when covering the Biden administration.

"What does the press get wrong when covering Biden's agenda?" Stelter asked. "When you watch the news, when you read the news, what do you think we get wrong?"

That exchange, which was shared by The Daily Caller, reached over 1 million views on Twitter, far exceeding the average 836,000 viewers "Reliable Sources" received in the month of May, a 9% drop from its April viewership and a staggering 53% fall from January, when the country transitioned to the Biden administration.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.