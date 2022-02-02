CNN's Brian Stelter speculates Jeff Zucker's resignation is Chris Cuomo trying 'to burn the place down'

After the surprising announcement from CNN boss Jeff Zucker that he would be resigning from his position, CNN media reporter Brian Stelter speculated on Wednesday that former CNN star anchor Chris Cuomo might have had a role in it.

The discussion began with CNN host Alisyn Camerota giving a passionate defense of her former boss.

"I just want to say something personal for a moment, if I may. I feel it deeply personally, but I think I speak for all of us and our colleagues. This is an incredible loss," Camerota said. "It’s an incredible loss. Jeff is a remarkable person and an incredible leader. He has this uncanny ability to make, I think, every one of us feel special and valuable in our own way even though he is managing an international news organization of thousands of people. I just know he had this unique ability to make us feel special. I don’t think that comes around all the time and I think, again, it’s an incredible loss."

Although this relationship has been considered an "open secret" by many former CNN employees, Camerota expressed surprise at the news and considered it "wrong" that two consenting adults couldn't have a relationship.

"I just think it’s so regrettable how it happened. If what you’re reporting is true, these are two consenting adults who are both executives. They can’t have a private relationship feels wrong," Camerota said.

Several CNN insiders told Fox News Digital that they shared similar feelings regarding Zucker’s resignation with one calling the news "bulls---."

"I think it's bulls---," one CNN insider said. "I think it's absurd he has to leave [because] of it."

Stelter followed Camerota's defense with his thoughts on the situation.

"I think there’s two layers I would add to that. Number one is the Chris Cuomo reference. He’s not going out quietly. There were reports he was going to get paid the millions of dollars on the remainder of his contract. As a source said earlier today, he was trying to burn the place down," Stelter added. "He was going to court trying to burn the place down and claiming he had incriminating information. If this is the case, this is a domino effect that begins with Andrew Cuomo and Chris Cuomo being fired. That’s a remarkable domino event I think that’s part of the story."

In a memo to staffers, Zucker admitted that his resignation comes following the reveal of a "consensual relationship" with CNN chief marketing officer Allison Gollust.

"As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today," Zucker wrote.

