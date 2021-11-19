CNN credits Biden for falling oil prices after claiming he 'can't do much to ease' pain at the pump

CNN is giving its readers whiplash for crediting President Biden for falling oil prices after once suggesting there was very little he could do to lessen the pain at the pump.

Last week, CNN Business senior writer Julia Horowitz penned an article with the headline, "Why Joe Biden can't do much to ease gas prices."

"US President Joe Biden faces growing pressure to intervene in oil markets as Americans pay higher prices at the pump. But given the dynamics at play, is there really anything productive he can do?" Horowitz asked.

Horowitz went on to throw a wet blanket on the suggestion made by Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm that the Biden administration can leverage the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, citing skeptical experts who believe it wouldn't impact gas prices.

On Friday, however, Horowitz hailed falling oil prices, urging readers in the headline to "Thank China and Joe Biden."

"In the United States, prices fell sharply Wednesday after oil inventories at a key hub in Cushing, Oklahoma rose for the first time in weeks," Horowitz wrote. "According to the White House, US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the 'importance of taking measures to address global energy supplies' during their virtual summit this week. That sparked chatter about a coordinated move initiated by the White House to put millions of barrels of oil on the market."

"Thursday brought some signs that China is taking action. Reuters reported that the country's state reserve bureau said it was working on a release, though the exact details remain murky," she added.

Critics mocked CNN as "beyond parody," calling it "Orwellian" and propaganda, many pointing out how both were written by the same reporter.

"Classic," Substack writer Andrew Sullivan reacted.

Others declared "This is CNN."