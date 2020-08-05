CNN avoids on-air coverage of Biden's 'Are you a junkie?' remark about taking a cognitive test

CNN appears to be making it common practice not to report news that may portray presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in a negative light.

Biden raised eyebrows Wednesday morning during an interview with a virtual panel at the convention of the National Association of Black Journalists and National Association of Hispanic Journalists, which was posted in full on Thursday, where he was asked if he has taken a cognitive test.

"No, I haven't taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test?" Biden reacted to the question from CBS reporter Errol Barnett, who is Black. "Come on, man. That's like saying you, before you got on this program, you take a test where you're taking cocaine or not. What do you think? Huh? Are you a junkie?"

CNN DOWNPLAYS BIDEN'S 'YOU AIN'T BLACK' COMMENTS, AVOIDS ON-AIR COVERAGE THROUGHOUT THE DAY

The former VP later knocked President Trump, who previously boasted how he passed the cognitive test he took.

"If he can’t figure out the difference between an elephant and a lion, I don't know what the hell he's talking about," Biden quipped about the president.

The clip quickly went viral across social media, gathering millions of views and fierce criticism.

Asked for a response to the attention surrounding the clip, a Biden official told Fox News: "It was a preposterous question deserving of a response that showed the absurdity of it all."

CNN AVOIDS ON-AIR COVERAGE OF BIDEN ACCUSER TARA READE NEARLY ONE MONTH AFTER MAKING ASSAULT CLAIM

However, despite the attention Biden's remarks received online, CNN gave them no attention on air. A search of CNN transcripts did not find one mention of the word “junkie” over a 24-hour period ending at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, long after the clip went viral.

Other clips from the same interview made waves on Thursday, showing Biden stumbling when asked how he would take on China and comparing the African American and Latino communities.

The liberal network has a history of avoiding unflattering coverage of the presumed Democratic candidate, compared to its heavy daily coverage of statements by Trump.

Back in May, the liberal network downplayed Biden's explosive "you ain't Black" remark from his interview with radio host Charlamagne Tha God, waiting until the end of the 7 p.m. timeslot to address it on air despite the controversy having dominated the political conversation throughout the day.

CNN went roughly one month without offering any on-air coverage of the explosive sexual assault allegation made against Biden by former Senate staffer Tara Reade after she had come forward with her claim. Critics noted the difference in the network's coverage between similar allegations toward Trump and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The network notably has a history of downplaying major news stories. Last week, CNN largely ignored on-air coverage of the revelations from the released Jeffrey Epstein documents that implicated former President Bill Clinton as a visitor of the deceased pedophile's private island, though a spokesperson for Clinton denies the claim.

CNN also completely avoided the explosive report that the NBA's training academies in China were plagued with human rights abuses.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.