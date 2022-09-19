CNN analyst suggests Biden waiting on Trump announcement before deciding to run for re-election

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN chief political analyst Gloria Borger said Monday that President Biden was waiting on an announcement from former President Donald Trump to commit to running for re-election in 2024.

While discussing Biden's interview with CBS News' Scott Pelley on "60 Minutes," CNN's Ana Cabrera noted that the president raised eyebrows with his response to Pelley's question about running for re-election.

"Why so noncommittal?" Cabrera asked.

"He’s equivocating, isn’t he? Look, I went back and looked at what he said in March of 2021. He said my plan is to run for re-election. That’s my expectation. Now, the cement is cracking beneath his feet. And I think that’s because he wants to see, number one, who else is running. If Donald Trump were to run, that would a, that would be an incentive, I think, for him to run," Borger said.

She added that the president likely wants to see how his agenda is doing as well.

"I think he’s 79 years old. I think he wants to see how he feels. And he also does not want to say ‘I am not running for re-election,’ because then he becomes a lame duck, and he’s smart enough to know that presidents who are lame ducks don’t get a lot done. And so I think he’s sort of holding that at bay. Remember what Jill Biden said just recently. She said we haven’t really discussed it. Now, come on. Do you believe that?" she continued.

"They both are trying to keep everybody, ya know, just hanging by a thread on what they’re going to do," Cabrera said.

During the president's interview with Pelley, Biden said, that has not made a firm decision on running for re-election.

"Look, if I were to say to you, ‘I’m running again,’ all of a sudden, a whole range of things come into play that I have - requirements I have to change and move and do," he said.

He said he believed in "fate" and added that he was going to continue to do his job and make a decision when the time comes.

"Look, my intention, as I said, that began with is that I would run again. But it's just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen," Biden said after Pelley pressed further.

Trump has yet to make an announcement about a potential 2024 presidential election bid, but he has dropped several hints.

During the Conservative Political Action Committee conference, Trump was asked when he would make the official announcement.

"It’s certainly not a very long period, the time is coming," he said. "I think people are going to be very happy, our country has never been in a position like this, we've lost everything."