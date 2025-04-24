CNN analyst shocked by Schumer's 'almost unfathomable' favorability drop, 'screams' primary challenge

CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten warned that a "revolt" is going on in the Democratic Party as voters grow weary of the current leadership.

After the historic defeat of the Democratic Party in the 2024 presidential election, the party is adrift on whether to double-down on past policy positions or to change course. One area where Democrats seem to agree, however, is that they need to overhaul their leadership.

"This, I think, is a revolt, a revolt that is going on within the Democratic Party," Enten said to CNN anchor John Berman as they spoke about polling on Thursday.

One poll he showed by Gallup indicated that at this time last year, 80% of Democratic voters believed Democrats in Congress would "do the right thing" in regard to the economy. Now the number has plunged to 39%.

"Holy Toledo! That is the lowest number by far in Gallup polling," Enten said. "Democrats hate, hate, hate, hate what their congressional leaders in Washington are doing right now on the key issue of the day, the economy, and their confidence has fallen through the floor."

The conversation then turned to how Democrats in New York feel about their senator, Chuck Schumer.

Enten pointed out polling as late as December 2024 had Schumer at 73% favorability among Democrats in his home state, but the number has since plunged to 52%.

"That is the lowest I could ever find in Siena College on how Democrats in Chuck Schumer‘s home state view him," Enten said. "And keep in mind, if you‘re thinking about a primary challenge, it would be a few years away. But [Rep.] Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez‘s favorable rating among Democrats is considerably higher, in the 60s, so he is doing quite poorly in his own home state of New York.

"I never thought I‘d see the day in which just 52% of New York Democrats view Chuck Schumer favorably. It‘s almost unfathomable."

When asked by Berman specifically why his constituents are upset, Enten suggested they don‘t like the job he‘s doing as Senate minority leader.

He pointed to polling from Marist University showing only 50% of New York Democrats think Schumer should remain as Senate leader.

"Look at this number, 48% say no," Enten said. "This screams sirens should be going off, ‘Primary challenge! Primary challenge! Primary challenge!' when you‘re a Democrat in New York and these are your ratings. This is a big wake-up call if you're Chuck Schumer."

Schumer is next up for re-election in 2028.

