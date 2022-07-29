CNN analyst hits Alito's 'nasty' speech mocking foreign leaders over abortion ruling: A 'tone of aggrievement'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic took a swipe at Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito over remarks he made mocking foreign leaders over the court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Speaking in Rome last week in his first public appearance since the landmark ruling, Alito addressed the backlash following his support to reverse the 1973 decision that preserved abortion access on a federal level.

"I had the honor this term of writing, I think, the only Supreme Court decision in the history of that institution that has been lambasted by a whole string of foreign leaders, who felt perfectly fine commenting on American law," Alito said.

"One of these was former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. But he paid the price," Alito joked, referring to Johnson's announced resignation earlier this month.

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE ALITO HITS BACK AT FOREIGN CRITICS OF ABORTION DECISION

Alito noted that French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also spoke out about the decision but then had some fun at the expense of Prince Harry.

"But what really wounded me, what really wounded me was when the Duke of Sussex addressed the United Nations," Alito sarcastically told the crowd, "and seemed to compare the decision whose name may not be spoken with the Russian attack on Ukraine."

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE CLARENCE THOMAS WILL NOT TEACH GEORGE WASHINGTON LAW SEMINAR AFTER UPROAR

On Friday, Biskupic called the comments "classic Samuel Alito."

"Even when he's winning, he can't help but take some shots at his critics," Biskupic said. "He has this tone of aggrievement in so many instances, again, even though he's prevailing."

"So even though he at times had this sense of persecution, he is definitely driving this court in a religiously conservative way," she later added.

CNN anchor Fredricka Whitfield then pivoted the conversation to a recent joint appearance by both Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Amy Coney Barrett to promote civility, quoting Barrett by saying "justices can disagree without being nasty."

But Biskupic took yet another swipe at Alito.

KAVANAUGH ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT IGNORED BY SUNDAY SHOWS

"Well, first of all, it's interesting that it's paired with Justice Alito's comments because Justice Alito just seemed to – can't help but sort of strike a nasty tone at times," Biskupic told Whitfield. "Justice Barrett really seems to go to lengths not to be overly critical not to take any shots."

Alito penned the majority option on the Dobbs ruling that ultimately upended the 50-year precedent that Roe v. Wade established. Justices Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas joined Alito in restoring the abortion debate to the power of individual states.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In May, a draft of Alito's majority opinion was leaked to Politico, sparking uproar among the progressive left and even prompting an assassination attempt on Justice Kavanaugh.

An investigation into finding the leaker is still ongoing. Sources recently told Fox News that the number of suspects has been "narrowed" down from the 70 individuals who investigators believed had access to the draft opinion.