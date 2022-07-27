Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will not teach George Washington Law seminar after uproar

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will not be teaching a course at George Washington University's law school after students protested his role with the school.

An email announcing the decision was sent by Thomas' expected co-lecturer Gregory Maggs and obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Unfortunately, I am writing with some sad news: Justice Thomas has informed me that he is unavailable to co-teach the seminar this fall," Maggs wrote. "I know that this is disappointing."

He added, "I am very sorry. The seminar has not been canceled but I will now be the sole instructor. For those of you still interested in taking the course, I assure you that we will make the best of the new situation."

Maggs has co-taught the seminar with Thomas since 2011, according to the GW Hatchet.

A university representative also confirmed the news to Fox News Digital.

Thomas has not spoken publicly on the matter, and there has been no explanation provided for his sudden withdrawal from the class.

Students started a petition to have him removed following the Supreme Court's abortion ruling last month, but the university released a subsequent statement pushing back against that petition.

It read, "Because we steadfastly support the robust exchange of ideas and deliberation, and because debate is an essential part of our university's academic and educational mission to train future leaders who are prepared to address the world's most urgent problems, the university will neither terminate Justice Thomas' employment nor cancel his class in response to his legal opinions."

Thomas has been a liberal target since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a landmark decision earlier this year. His wife Ginni Thomas has also faced scrutiny for her advocacy in the wake of the 2020 election.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told "The Faulkner Focus" on Monday that he believed the January 6th Committee targeting Clarence Thomas during the hearings is part of an effort to "intimidate" the Supreme Court.

Jordan responded to a Wall Street Journal op-ed arguing that issuing a subpoena to Ginni Thomas would be "an attempt to damage the Justice, and it won’t help the committee’s cause."