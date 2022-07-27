Expand / Collapse search
Supreme Court
Published

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will not teach George Washington Law seminar after uproar

Clarence Thomas 'has informed me that he is unavailable to co-teach the seminar this fall,' co-lecturer Gregory Maggs wrote

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi , Rachel Paik , Emmett Jones | Fox News
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will not be teaching a course at George Washington University's law school after students protested his role with the school.

An email announcing the decision was sent by Thomas' expected co-lecturer Gregory Maggs and obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Unfortunately, I am writing with some sad news: Justice Thomas has informed me that he is unavailable to co-teach the seminar this fall," Maggs wrote. "I know that this is disappointing."

REPS. OMAR, ADAMS AMONG 16 MEMBERS OF CONGRESS ARRESTED DURING ABORTION PROTEST NEAR SUPREME COURT

Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

He added, "I am very sorry. The seminar has not been canceled but I will now be the sole instructor. For those of you still interested in taking the course, I assure you that we will make the best of the new situation."

Maggs has co-taught the seminar with Thomas since 2011, according to the GW Hatchet.

A university representative also confirmed the news to Fox News Digital.

Thomas has not spoken publicly on the matter, and there has been no explanation provided for his sudden withdrawal from the class.

MoveOn activists call for the impeachment of Justice Clarence Thomas outside the U.S. Supreme Court on March 30, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Students started a petition to have him removed following the Supreme Court's abortion ruling last month, but the university released a subsequent statement pushing back against that petition. 

It read, "Because we steadfastly support the robust exchange of ideas and deliberation, and because debate is an essential part of our university's academic and educational mission to train future leaders who are prepared to address the world's most urgent problems, the university will neither terminate Justice Thomas' employment nor cancel his class in response to his legal opinions."

A Class of 2022 banner is displayed as students walk on campus at George Washington University in Washington, DC, on May 2, 2022. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Thomas has been a liberal target since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a landmark decision earlier this year. His wife Ginni Thomas has also faced scrutiny for her advocacy in the wake of the 2020 election.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told "The Faulkner Focus" on Monday that he believed the January 6th Committee targeting Clarence Thomas during the hearings is part of an effort to "intimidate" the Supreme Court. 

Jordan responded to a Wall Street Journal op-ed arguing that issuing a subpoena to Ginni Thomas would be "an attempt to damage the Justice, and it won’t help the committee’s cause."

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com