Clyburn dismisses Trump executive order on policing as doing 'much too little and does not go far enough'

House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., told "Special Report" Tuesday that President Trump's police reform executive order does "much too little" and "does not go far enough."

"I think that what we've got to do is attack this culture that all of us know exists," Clyburn told host Bret Baier. "This is institutional. It was built upon two pillars that we seem not to want to deal with. One being, white people came to this country of their own free will ... in search of freedom, running away from tyranny.

"The experiences of black people who came here against their will -- chained, shackled and enslaved. And these two divergent pillars .. the institutions ... in this country were based upon them. Health care delivery, education, law enforcement, all built upon them ..."

TRUMP TO SIGN EXECUTIVE ORDER ON POLICING TO 'BUILD TRUST' IN LAW ENFORCEMENT

"What we've got to do," Clyburn added, "is stop trying to put a Band-Aid on this problem and attack the institution that is perpetuating this culture."

According to the White House, Trump's order touches on use of force best practices, information sharing to track officers who have repeated complaints against them and federal incentives for police departments to deploy non-police experts on issues like mental health, homelessness and addiction.

Host Bret Baier then asked Clyburn to respond to a clip of Sen. Tim Scott., R-S.C., in which Scott praised the Trump administrations record on African-American issues.

"It's this administration that has made permanent the funding for historically black colleges and universities for the first time in America's history," Scott said in the clip. "It's this administration that has reversed the damages done by the 1994 Crime Bill with the First Step Act. It was President Trump that signed that legislation into law. It was President Trump and this administration that decided to work with me on opportunity zones to bring $75 billion from the private sector into the poorest communities in this nation, closing the wealth gap."

"None of that's true," said Clyburn, who went on to claim that "[Rep.] Cedric Richmond [D-La.] wrote much more" of the First Step Act "than the president ever read.

"So, I know how that deal got done," Clyburn added. "[Rep.] Hakeem Jeffries [D-N.Y.] wrote that bill. These guys are working on stuff in that bill for I don't know how many years ... His son-in-law [Jared Kushner] came up and worked with people to get the bill done and the president signed it."

"But congressman, he did it," Baier pressed. "I mean the administration did it. It wasn't the Obama administration that did it, it was the Trump administration with Congress."

"We can argue if you want to. I didn't come here to argue with you," Clyburn told Baier. "But you can argue it if you want to, it is just not true. And that's not the only thing that this president says that' is just not true."

"OK, I understand," said Baier. "But you are not giving the Trump administration any credit for some of the things that Senator Scott said the administration should get credit for?"

"Absolutely not," retorted Clyburn. "I'm not because he doesn't deserve it."