CNN analyst claims melting ice caps will leave U.S. cities 'engulfed in floods'

CNN political analyst David Gergen said Wednesday that action to counter climate change has become a "moral imperative" as Hurricane Dorian inched its way up the East Coast.

During a discussion of a recent trip to Greenland on "CNN Newsroom," Gergen claimed U.S. cities should prepare for massive flooding if polar ice caps continue to melt.

“I went [to Greenland] thinking it was a practical imperative to deal with climate change. I came away feeling it’s a moral imperative," he said. "When you see what’s happening in Greenland, it is an early -- it's an early set of signals about what’s going to happen to the globe."

AOC SAYS SHE'S WOKEN UP AT 3:30 AM BECAUSE OF HER ANXIETY ABOUT CLIMATE CHANGE

"The glaciers are retreating, they're breaking off and forming icebergs," he continued. "They’re beautiful icebergs, but they’re breaking up. There is a growing danger that the icecap will melt in Greenland and we’ll have -- there won’t be a big icecap in the summer... We could have cities in the United States engulfed in floods.”

Gergen isn't the only public figure sounding the alarm on climate change. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., recently claimed she has woken up in the middle of the night due to her fears about the climate and tried to link climate change to Hurricane Dorian.

"This is what climate change looks like: it hits vulnerable communities first," she tweeted Tuesday in accompaniment to a video of Dorian's devastation in the Bahamas. "I can already hear climate deniers screeching: “It’s always been like this! You’re dim,” etc. No. This is about science & leadership. We either decarbonize&cut emissions, or we don’t & let people die."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., also weighed in on "Fox News Sunday" when he was asked if he thought climate change had any effect on the strength of recent hurricanes.

"We know the climate's changing and we know our storms seem to be getting bigger," he said. " ... We don't know what the cause is, but we have to react to it."