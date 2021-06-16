Clay Travis: The 'woke monster has escaped' and not even Hollywood is safe

Outkick founder Clay Travis said Wednesday that the ‘woke revolution’ has begun to turn on itself after prominent celebrities, including Charles Barkley and Kevin Hart, recently criticized cancel culture. Meantime, Chrissy Teigen offered apologies for past instances of cyber-bullying.

CHARLES BARKLEY BLASTS TNT 'BOSSES' OVER CANCEL CULTURE: 'YOU CAN’T EVEN HAVE FUN NOWADAYS'

CLAY TRAVIS: Looks like the shoe is on the other foot isn't it? The woke monster has escaped and nobody is safe…

It reminds me, if you guys watched the show back in the day of the smoke monster on ‘Lost’, you know that would kind of just run rampage over the island and if it grabbed you—you were done for pretty much. This is what happens to all revolutions and make no mistake—we have been in the middle for the past several years of a woke revolution. Eventually, the revolution turns on itself. You saw it going all the way back historically. What happened with the French Revolution? They started guillotining all of the revolutionaries themselves.

