Tomi Lahren says it's time to 'cancel cancel culture'

Fox Nation’s Tomi Lahren slammed cancel culture in her "Final Thoughts" Tuesday, saying it is time to "cancel cancel culture."

Lahren noted that comedian Kevin Hart was right when he told The Sunday Times "When did we get to a point where life was supposed to be perfect? Where people were supposed to operate perfectly all the time?"

"I share his sentiments, exactly," said Lahren. "This new era of blood-thirsty cancel culture sets the standard that we are all…supposed to be perfect, that we aren’t allowed to make a mistake or a misstep."

Lahren said Hart understood the damages of cancel culture because he had been a "victim of it himself," referencing a 2019 incident where Hart was "essentially forced to step down from hosting the Oscars after homophobic jokes and tweets he used earlier in his career resurfaced."

And while Lahren agreed with Hart’s comments on cancel culture, she did not share his sentiment when it came to race relations in the United States.

"Please tell me what in the Sam Hill you were thinking when you told the New York Times ‘You’re witnessing White power and privilege at an all-time high,’" Lahren said.

"Kevin, are you freakin’ kidding me? An all-time high? Are you sure?" the Fox Nation host asked.

Lahren noted that racism does still exist in the United States, but "it’s not going to get any better by continuously and falsely claiming it’s rampant and the norm."

"Equality doesn’t come from racial division, seclusion or special treatment," Lahren said. "Unity doesn’t come by demonizing White people and continued progress doesn’t come by pretending we’ve made none."

Lahren also called it "intellectually, morally, and blatantly dishonest" for Hart to claim that oppression was worse now than during slavery, Jim Crow, and before the Civil Rights movement.

