Clay Travis: Sports 'could be a litmus test' for voters in GA

Outkick founder says MLB relocating All-Star game will play ‘big role’ in 2022 Senate elections

MLB relocating All-Star game will play ‘big role’ in 2022 Senate elections: Clay Travis

Outkick founder Clay Travis tells ‘America’s Newsroom’ Major League Baseball relocating its All-Star game will impact the 2022 Senate elections with Sen. Raphael Warnock potentially running against former NFL player Herschel Walker.

Outkick founder Clay Travis told "America’s Newsroom's" co-host Bill Hemmer Tuesday that sports could be a "very significant litmus test" for Georgia voters. Travis made the comments ahead of Tuesday night's All-Star Game after Major League Baseball moved the event out of Atlanta due to Georgia’s new voting law.

RNC TO AIR AD DURING MLB ALL-STAR GAME SAYING DEMS 'STOLE' IT FROM ATLANTA

CLAY TRAVIS: It's calling into question why Joe Biden suddenly decided to call this Jim Crow 2.0, an actual quote from him, when he's represented Delaware in the Senate for decades and never said anything about their restrictive voting policies…I do think, Bill, if you think about it, Herschel Walker is rumored to be the top contender or one of the top contenders for the Republican nomination. 

He won a national title with Georgia in 1980… The most popular entity in the state of Georgia — isn't Republicans, it isn't Democrats; it's the Atlanta Braves — and if you combine that with the Georgia Bulldogs and Herschel Walker, I think sports could be a very significant litmus test for an awful lot of voters in the state of Georgia. 

Raphael Warnock, I think, is going to have a really difficult time trying to explain to Georgia sports fans why he didn't fight as hard as he possibly could for this All-Star Game, one hundred million dollar benefit, as the ad says, to be taking place in his backyard. 

