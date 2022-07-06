Clay Travis on 'Fox & Friends': Joe Biden '100% caught in a lie' over voicemail to Hunter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

OutKick founder Clay Travis criticized the White House for dodging questions surrounding the Hunter Biden laptop despite a newly-leaked voicemail from President Joe Biden. On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, Travis argued President Biden has been caught in a lie and the administration does not know how to respond.

MIRANDA DEVINE: THERE ARE ‘WELL-FOUNDED’ CONCERNS JOE BIDEN MAY BE COMPROMISED BY CHINA

CLAY TRAVIS: It's not acceptable. And what happened here is Joe Biden has 100% been caught in a lie, and the White House has no idea how to respond. And let's also realize, how often do you say, 'I think you're in the clear' when you haven't done anything wrong at all? This is like not only a bad voicemail that's 100% Joe Biden, but he's caught saying, hey, Hunter, I think we might have gotten away with it. It feels like a Scooby-Doo episode in some ways the way that Joe Biden is talking. I will say one positive is they didn't attempt to say this was Russian disinformation or that they had faked Joe Biden's voice or that the laptop wasn't real, which was what they all said back in October when the New York Post initially broke this story.

