Clay Travis: Dr Fauci is the 'worst bureaucrat in all of American history'

OutKick founder Clay Travis said he hopes Republicans win back the House and Senate to hold Dr. Anthony Fauci accountable for his COVID policies on "The Ingraham Angle."

CLAY TRAVIS: This guy is the biggest fraud in the 21st century. He’s the worst bureaucrat in all of American history. What I would say here is… Washington Post had a great story. I know you’ve got kids, I’ve got kids. Do you know what percentage of people with kids six months to 5 years old are right now getting their kids this COVID shot that everybody’s been trying to get them since June? Five percent. Ninety-five percent of American parents — whether you’re a Democrat, Republican, Independent, whether you don’t care about politics at all — 19 out of every 20 parents with young kids, and you know this, you worry about those young kids more than anything.

CDC RECOMMENDS COVID-19 VACCINES FOR BABIES, KIDS UNDER 5. HERE ARE 6 THINGS PARENTS NEED TO KNOW

You might take health risks for yourself; you will not take a risk at all for those kids. Nineteen out of 20 of them are saying we don’t need these COVID shots at all. It’s a Washington Post story that just came out this week. It’s massive, and it’s a reflection, I think, of a repudiation of everything that Dr. Fauci is saying. We care about our kids more than anyone, and we are saying, "No more, we are not going to continue to listen to this clown." I think Fauci should be charged with federal crimes. I hope we win back the House and I hope we win the Senate so we can hold him accountable for what I believe are a series of lies that have completely been detrimental to this country.

