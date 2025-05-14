Civil rights group claims DACA-only scholarships constitute illegal discrimination against American students

EXCLUSIVE - A complaint filed by a civil rights organization on Wednesday alleges the University of Nebraska Omaha is offering scholarships that are discriminatory towards United States citizens.

"Providing a scholarship limited to DACA or DACA-eligible students is national origin discrimination," Cornell professor William Jacobson and founder of the Equal Protection Project, told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"Because DACA only applies to persons born outside the United States who meet certain additional criteria, restricting scholarship eligibility to DACA recipients constitutes discrimination based on national origin and violates Title VI," he added. "The national origin which is the subject of discrimination is American-born students."

The Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was created by former President Barack Obama to provide temporary protection from deportation and work authorization to illegal immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children.

In the complaint , filed Wednesday, the Equal Protection Project alleges that the University of Nebraska Omaha’s Dreamer’s Pathway Scholarship Program violates Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits educational institutions that receive federal funding from discriminating on the basis of race, color or national origin.

According to the school’s website, the scholarship is open to "​​students who are Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals (DACA) or DACA-eligible and Nebraska residents who are seeking an undergraduate degree at the University of Nebraska Omaha (UNO)." Those who receive the scholarship are eligible to receive renewable full tuition, fees and books for up to 5 years or 3 years for transfer students. One of the other requirements for applicants is that they had to have graduated from a Nebraska high school.

"That race- and national-origin-based discriminatory scholarships exist at a major university is shocking and reflects how Critical Race Theory and its offshoots like Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, are deeply embedded in the campus culture," Jacobson said. "It is time for higher education everywhere to focus on the inherent worth and dignity of every student rather than categorizing students based on identity groups."

The group also alleges that UNO’s HDR scholarships violate Title VI as the school’s website says, "Preference shall be given to underrepresented minority students, but shall not be the controlling criterion in awarding this scholarship."

"As UNO is a public university, its offering, promoting, and administrating these discriminatory scholarships also violates the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment," the complaint reads. "In Students for Fair Admissions, the Supreme Court emphasized that ‘[e]liminating racial discrimination means eliminating all of it …. The guarantee of equal protection cannot mean one thing when applied to one individual and something else when applied to a person of another color. If both are not accorded the same protection, then it is not equal.’"

Jacobson told Fox News Digital that his organization has filed cases against about 100 institutions challenging over 400 discriminatory scholarships and programs.

Fox News Digital reached out to the University of Nebraska Omaha for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

