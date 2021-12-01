Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Christmas at Fox: Third-annual 'All-American' Christmas Tree lighting returns to Fox Square

The Fox Nation special, hosted by Abby Hornacek and Lawrence Jones will air Sunday on the Fox News Channel at 10:00 p.m. ET.

By Yael Halon | Fox News
Fox News hosts will usher in the Christmas season on Sunday with a fun-filled night of music, holiday advice, and trivia as they participate in the third annual All-American Christmas Tree lighting at Fox Square, "The Five" host Jesse Watters revealed on Wednesday.

The Fox Nation special, hosted by Abby Hornacek and Lawrence Jones will air at 10:00 p.m. ET. and will take an exclusive look at all the new and original Christmas content coming this month. 

Watters said the 50-foot tree, which has been adorned with 10,000 ornaments, and 100,000 lights took a team 21 hours to assemble.

WATCH THE LIVE FEED OF THE ALL-AMERICAN CHRISTMAS TREE BELOW:

Yael Halon is a reporter for Fox News.