Christian influencer rips World Series champ who slid into her DMs, then deleted account: 'So much hypocrisy’

A conservative influencer called out the "hypocrisy" of people like former Major League Baseball player Aubrey Huff, who publicly shamed her for having nothing to offer but her sexuality, while privately sending her salacious messages.

"There's so much hypocrisy," 23-year-old right-wing influencer Isabella Maria DeLuca told Fox News. "But this has been the case with many of these guys that have attacked me on Twitter (X). Most of them have been in my DMs."

Huff’s post was part of an online rift between DeLuca and another right-wing activist, Rachel Wilson, who posted last week with a comment on DeLuca’s appearance in a video of her making a cake that she shared back in October.

"I guess the outrage was over the fact that I was not dressed modestly despite me wearing a shirt that was fully covered. It wasn't anything inappropriate," DeLuca said.

Wilson and others continued to pile on by accusing DeLuca of posting pictures of herself for attention and not being a true Christian or conservative. Wilson referred to her as a "thirst trapper" and "grifter" in several posts over the past week.

"What started out as something that was like, 'Oh, we're mad at you because you're not dressed modestly, and you're a fraud' turned into something very hateful and personal despite me not knowing any of these people," DeLuca told Fox News.

Huff, a two-time World Series champion with the San Francisco Giants, got involved in the online dispute Jan. 1, writing in a since-deleted post on X that the "cat fight" between the two women is proof that "sexuality" is all women like DeLuca bring to the table, "complete with a desperate need for attention, crippling debt, drama, delusional self-worth, and a complete lack of accountability."

Seeing his post, DeLuca responded by writing "This you?" and posting a screenshot of a direct message Huff allegedly sent her Dec. 25 that said, "Hey beautiful let’s collab over cocktails and bad decisions."

"How can you say I have a delusional self-worth, all I'm good for is sex and insult me, but you just DM'd me Christmas Day basically asking to hook up," DeLuca told Fox News.

Huff seemingly deleted his account on X just minutes after she exposed his message to her, DeLuca said.

The 23-year-old first got involved in political commentary over two years ago when she started posting right-wing videos on TikTok that went viral and were shared across other social media platforms.

Wilson said she initially highlighted DeLuca to point to a type of female social media influencer who she believes pose as conservatives for male attention.

"These are attractive women who enter right-wing political spaces knowing that they are full of young, disaffected men who are prime targets for what I call ‘simp fishing,’" Wilson told Fox News. "It’s obvious the goal is to get male attention and followers (simps), which then translate into money and influence."

"As for Mr. Huff, his being exposed as a simp was a happy side effect," Wilson added. "Men who claim to be against this type of pandering publicly, only to be contributing to the simp epidemic privately, should be exposed."

DeLuca said these sorts of criticisms from other right-wing voices like Wilson are nothing new.

"I think that this happens to a lot of conservative women, especially who are younger and more attractive," she said. "I see no difference between the hate I receive from the left than what I receive from ‘Christian conservatives.’

"The truth is that if I was wanting to use my body in a way for attention, I wouldn't be in politics. I'd be in a different field."

Huff did not respond to requests for comment.