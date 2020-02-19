Aubrey Huff on ban from Giants' World Series reunion over Twitter comments: 'I find it kind of hypocritical'

Former San Francisco Giants first baseman Aubrey Huff responded on Wednesday to the fact that he was snubbed from the team's scheduled 2010 World Series reunion because of his social media posts, calling it "hypocritical.”

Huff appeared on “Fox & Friends First” on Wednesday to share his side of the story. He said Giants CEO Larry Baer called him while he was at the gym to tell him that it was a "unanimous decision" not to invite him to the celebration.

He said Baer mentioned his tweets and his "political leanings," but that he was overall "very vague" about the team's reasoning.

"I didn’t get a whole lot out of him,” Huff explained.

Huff, 43, played for the Giants in 2010 when the team won the World Series. He batted .294 with a home run and four RBIs in the series against the Texas Rangers. He was also a part of the 2012 championship team.

“I kept it really loose in 2010 [in the clubhouse]. I wore the rally thong in San Francisco, the fans got behind me, the team loved it, the media loved it, the staff loved it, everybody loved it. My Twitter account is basically just a spinoff of how I was in the locker room in 2010 through 2012 with the Giants and it was OK then, but it’s not so OK now.”

“So I find it kind of hypocritical that now this is coming along,” he added, maintaining that his tweets are meant to be "fun" and "satire."

In January, Huff tweeted about kidnapping Iranian women. He was responding to a tweet that talked about invading Iran and kidnapping women there.

“Let’s get a flight over and kidnap about 10 each. We can bring them back here as they fan us and feed us grapes, amongst other things...” Huff tweeted in response to the initial tweet, which was later deleted.

Huff called the tweet a joke.

When host Jillian Mele referenced that tweet and asked if he thinks he crossed a line Huff said, “I don’t think so and that’s my First Amendment rights.”

He added, “I have always been that kind of guy that’s not afraid to just lay it out there and I love it.”

In November, Huff was chided over a tweet saying he took his children to a range to train them how to use a gun in the “unlikely” possibility Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., defeated Trump in the 2020 general election.

Mele also brought up that tweet on Wednesday and asked, “Do you see how that could be taken as a threat to some people, as perhaps crossing the line to others?”

Huff responded that it was not meant to be threatening and that it was "simply a quip about socialism.”

