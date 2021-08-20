Chris Wallace on criticism of Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal: This is a 'reality problem'

"Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace reflected on President Biden's "mess" of a week on "America's Newsroom" Friday and broke down the "reality problem" facing the president on the collapse of Afghanistan.

CHRIS WALLACE: It's been a mess... You can talk about the messaging problem and certainly that's an issue. But it's really, it's a reality problem. The problem isn't what had happened in terms of Biden's speech. I mean, that was bad, his first speech, the buck stops here, but he pointed fingers. I think the interview with George Stephanopoulos went badly. The pictures over the weekend of him sitting by himself at a big table at Camp David while all of his aides are at the White House, all of it was a mess. But in the end, it's those pictures on the other side of the screen from me, the fact that that, you know, we have this airport secured, but we have no way of getting Americans and our Afghan allies from downtown Kabul or elsewhere in Afghanistan to that airport. And as long as that remains the situation, the president can make any speech he wants, get any interview he wants, it isn't going to make any difference. That's what people are focusing on, that Americans and American allies are unable to get to the airport and get to that hope and freedom on one of those C-17s.

