Chris Rufo responds to WaPo CRT retraction, Joy Reid backlash: 'I eat hit pieces for breakfast'

Manhattan Institute fellow Chris Rufo responded to blistering criticism from left-wing MSNBC commentator Joy-Ann Reid, as well as to a flawed hit piece from The Washington Post that required a bevy of corrections – after the scholar's staunch opposition to critical race theory was profiled.

Rufo joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Tuesday to respond after Reid accused him of "going the White Man Demands" route in purportedly trying to be booked on her show.

Reid, host Tucker Carlson reported, claimed Rufo was simply being contrarian in order to be invited on her program – when he tweeted that "she knows that I will crush her critical race theory apologetics any day of the week." in response to Reid bashing him.

Meanwhile, the Washington Post on Saturday released its in-depth piece on Rufo, titled "Republicans, spurred by an unlikely figure, see political promise in critical race theory."

Rufo shot back at the Post – lampooning its slogan as "Democracy dies when the media lies", and accusing it of defending "state sanctioned racism" – with a tweet chronicling the corrections it was forced to make to Laura Meckler and Josh Dawsey's original story.

On "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Carlson dubbed Reid "The Race Lady" – noting to Rufo that "equality" is not the same as "equity," which is the institutionally damaging "dead end" the critical race theorists seek, he said.

"I’m eating hit pieces for breakfast. I’m laser-focused on my mission," Rufo replied, adding that the Washington Post's major blunder doesn't bother him in the least.

"It shows we are having an impact, we've woken up millions of parents to the dangers of critical race theory. They are starting to take action and school boards across the country, and these neo-racist bigots are starting to get worried," he said.

Carlson noted that Rufo's side of the critical race theory argument was the "national consensus" when America elected its first Black president, Barack Obama.

"Everyone said, this is proof that people are judged by what they do, what they believe, by the content of their character coming up by the way they look. You are defending that, and you are the crazy person?"

Rufo added that he sees the fight against the Marxist theory only intensifying in the future, and underlined the point about equality versus equity.

"They’re trying to divide the country and competing racial groups. They are using ‘antiracist’ discrimination to try to keep the quality of outcomes," he said.

"Regimes in the 20th century tried this approach of equity, it left a body counts in the tens of millions, and we shouldn’t try it here," added Rufo.