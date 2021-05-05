Chris Cuomo, brother of embattled Gov. Andrew Cuomo, says Matt Gaetz would be 'dead man' if he were a Democrat

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo suggested on Tuesday that Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, who has been swept up in a sex scandal, would be a goner if he were a Democrat while overlooking glaring example of a top Democrat who has remained in office despite the avalanche of controversies that have piled up in recent months.

During a panel discussion about the current state of the GOP amid efforts to oust Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wy., from leadership for her outspoken criticism of former President Trump, Cuomo indicated that Republicans seem more ready to have her walk the plank rather than the Florida congressman.

"This is a party that will hang with Matt Gaetz- and I’m all for due process, but he’d be a dead man on the left because it’s all about optics," Cuomo said. "But here they stick him, they stick with the QAnon kook, and they kill Liz Cheney."

CNN GOES ALL WEEK AVOIDING LATEST CUOMO SCANDALS; SKIPS 9TH ACCUSER, ‘VIP’ COVID TESTING, BOOK CONTROVERSY

However, the "Cuomo Prime Time" host seemed to keep his viewers in the dark about the scandals that have hit very close to home.

Cuomo's brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has had at least nine women, including current and former staffers, accuse him of sexual misconduct.

The governor is under multiple investigations over the alleged coverup of COVID nursing home deaths in his state following his controversial order requiring assisted living facilities to accept COVID-positive patients last spring. The effort to suppress such data was apparently tied to the release of his premature memoir that touted his "leadership" in response to the pandemic. The book itself has raised ethical concerns about Cuomo directing his New York taxpayer-funded staff in drafting it last summer.

Even the CNN anchor was implicated in one of his brother's scandals. It was recently revealed that the governor had prioritized COVID tests for members of his family, including his kid brother, in the early months of the pandemic while ordinary New Yorkers struggled. The Cuomo administration even sent a top New York physician to the TV host's house in the Hamptons for testing.

It is unclear if the test Chris Cuomo took before finding out he was diagnosed with COVID was funded by himself, his employer, or New York taxpayers.

Despite all the growing scandals and ongoing investigations, Gov. Cuomo refuses to resign.

In March, Chris Cuomo told his CNN viewers he "obviously" cannot cover his brother's political woes even though he invited the governor onto his show last year for chummy interviews and even prop comedy.