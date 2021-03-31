Chris Cuomo seems to allude to COVID testing scandal on CNN show

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo may have jokingly alluded to the controversy that has generated plenty of bad press.

On Wednesday night, during an interview with White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, Cuomo kicked off the interview by sharing his and his wife's experience getting the COVID vaccine.

However, Cuomo bizarrely quipped to Fauci, "You may have seen me in the tabloids."

While he may have referred to a Tuesday report from the New York Post about being spotted in his Hamptons neighborhood getting the vaccine, the comment still raised eyebrows on social media.

"Still refusing to address it directly, Chris Cuomo described outlets that reported on his role in his brother's COVID testing scandal 'the tabloids,'" Media Research Center news analyst Nicholas Fondacaro reacted.

Cuomo went on to tell viewers that he'll "be honest" about the symptoms he feels from the COVID vaccine. His viewers should remain skeptical after he faked his reemergence from his basement from his COVID recovery after he was caught outside at another property with the disease and got into a heated confrontation with a bicyclist who called him out.

Meanwhile, the CNN star has yet to directly address the special treatment he received from his brother, embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, after it was reported that the Democrat prioritized COVID testing to members of his family in the early months of the pandemic while ordinary New Yorkers struggled.

While the scandal has now been incorporated in the ongoing impeachment probe into the governor, CNN appeared to shrug off the controversy.

"We generally do not get involved in the medical decisions of our employees. However, it is not surprising in the earliest days of a once-in-a-century global pandemic, when Chris was showing symptoms and was concerned about possible spread, he turned to anyone he could for advice and assistance, as any human being would," CNN head of strategic communications Matt Dornic told Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple.

The Albany-based Times Union newspaper and the Washington Post shed light on the "VIP" treatment the CNN anchor received, including how a top physician was sent to his Hamptons residence multiple times for visits that sometimes spanned "hours."

Chris Cuomo was diagnosed with the coronavirus last March. It is unclear if the test he took was paid for by Cuomo himself, the network or New York taxpayers.