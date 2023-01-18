'The Chosen' fans crash movie site after 'tens of thousands' rush to purchase tickets

The fans of the popular Biblical drama "The Chosen" reportedly crashed a movie theater website on Sunday night in their rush to purchase tickets for the show's season finale.

The fan-supported show's creator Dallas Jenkins announced on a livestream that the final two episodes of season three would air in theaters in February, which led to fans overwhelming the Fathom Events website.

"Unfortunately, the demand for tickets for The Chosen season finale crashed the Fathom Events website. It is now working again, so you can get tickets for Eps 7/8 at Fathom or your usual ticketing sites," the show's FaceBook page shared on Monday.

Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said the website was temporarily down due to fan demand but it quickly recovered to help "tens of thousands of fans" buy tickets.



CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION

‘THE CHOSEN’ STAR JONATHAN ROUMIE AND CREATOR DALLAS JENKINS ON HOW FAITH TURNED THEIR LIVES AROUND

"After reading the comments from fans on social media, it is evident that they are very excited about seeing episodes 7 & 8, in theaters with their friends and family," Nutt told Fox News Digital.

Fans can watch the series in theaters February 2nd and 3rd with the show teasing that its "stunning conclusion" "demands to be seen on the big screen."

However, the faith-based Angel Studios series will also be available to watch for free on The Chosen app a few days later on February 5th and 7th.

In the series finale, audiences will see Jesus perform the miracle of the feeding of the 5,000 which Jenkins touted was "by far, the biggest thing we’ve ever done."

HIT BIBLICAL DRAMA ‘THE CHOSEN’ INSPIRES COMMUNITY AT CHRISTMAS

The Biblically-inspired show premiered in April of 2019 and became the largest crowdfunding media project in history, according to The Chosen website. More than 16,000 people contributed over $10 million dollars to the production for its first season.

The show has enjoyed a successful run in theaters as well.

"Fathom’s top two best-selling events have come from The Chosen with ‘Christmas with The Chosen: The Messengers’ grossing over $13.5 million in 2021 and ‘The Chosen Season 3 episodes 1 & 2’ grossing over $14 million, placing second in gross box office on the Friday of its opening weekend," Fathom Events told Fox News Digital.

Jonathan Roumie, who plays Jesus in the series, and show creator Dallas Jenkins shared with Fox News Digital last month how God turned their lives around during difficult times. Both were struggling in their respective careers before taking a leap of faith with "The Chosen."

The third season of "The Chosen" debuted on Dec. 11 and is available to watch for free on "The Chosen" app, the Angel app and the show's website.

Stream the first season of the hit show by signing up for Fox Nation.