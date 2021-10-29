Hit Biblical drama 'The Chosen' inspires community at Christmas

Hit Biblical drama "The Chosen," which was the highest crowd-funded project of all time, continues to captivate audiences, with tickets for its Christmas special, "Christmas with The Chosen: The Messengers" breaking Fathom Events’ record with $1.5 million in sales in the first 12 hours.

Tickets for the special, which shows the story of Christmas through the eyes of Jesus' parents, Mary and Joseph, airs in theaters beginning December 1 and is released through Fathom Events.

Previous seasons of the series, which give viewers a unique and personal experience with the gospel, can be seen on Fox Nation, YouTube, as well as a stand-alone streaming app.

Creator and Director Dallas Jenkins told Fox News Digital he believes the series has resonated with so many fans because they are "getting an experience with Jesus and an experience with the gospel story they’ve never gotten before."

This experience is especially important at Christmas when Jenkins said viewers are "looking for an opportunity to be with other people."

This community allows Christians to join in the tradition of celebrating the "greatest moment in human history," he said.

"Christmas with The Chosen: The Messengers" will include performances from stars like Phil Whickham, Maverick City Music and For King and Country among many others, as well as an all-new Christmas episode of "The Chosen."

Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt told Fox News Digital the record-breaking sales "blew up in a good way."

The timeframe for the special is important to its success, said Nutt.

"It’s Christmas, people are ready to get out of the house, they’re ready for a normalized Christmas," he said, adding that there is significant demand for both the content of "The Chosen," and a sense of community.

For two seasons, "The Chosen" has brought the gospel to life through the eyes of those who knew Jesus, and the Christmas special is no different.

"The message of this episode is that Jesus was one of us," said Jenkins. "We explore certain elements of his birth, like Joseph scooping manure with a shovel to make room for Mary to give birth."

"It’s a story for people who are lonely, who are struggling, who are scared," he said.