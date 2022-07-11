Chip Roy rips Biden admin for going after Second Amendment with border open, 'lawlessness running amok'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, slammed the Biden administration on "The Faulkner Focus" Monday, arguing Texas has become less safe for its residents as the state has been left to take matters into their own hands. Roy said the administration is pushing gun control at the same time crime is increasing at the border and elsewhere.

CHIP ROY: I went by the school [in Uvalde]. I saw the boarded-up windows. I met with the leadership of that town and watched this president and this vice president who, by the way, couldn't find Uvalde on a map until this tragedy that they wanted to exploit go and finger wag at the American people when it is they who have left our borders wide open, exposed to cartels, they who have left our borders exposed wide open to terrorist individuals that have been apprehended and some who have gotten away. It is they who have defunded police. It is they who have broken up the family unit and destroyed the ability to have families raising children. It is they who locked down schools and created mental health issues. It is they now who want to come and go after our Second Amendment rights to defend ourselves when they're creating the lawlessness running amok. I was with the county officials in South Texas last week when they were declaring a border invasion and encouraging the governor to do the same because this administration outright refuses to do their constitutional duty, their legal duty, to enforce the laws of the United States.

