Chip Roy on Liz Cheney losing Wyoming House primary: Voters 'didn't want more of the swamp'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said Rep. Liz Cheney losing the Wyoming GOP House primary happened because voters finally spoke out again the swamp Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

REP. CHIP ROY: The Declaration of Independence is very clear. The government derives its power from the consent of the governed. The people of Wyoming spoke tonight, and they spoke because they want the agenda that they saw in terms of draining the swamp. They didn't want more of the swamp. That's, I think, what this boils down to. History has a way of cleansing all of the noise.

VOTERS DECIDE PRIMARY ELECTIONS IN WYOMING AND ALASKA: LIVE UPDATES

And when history is judged, when we look at this moment, it's about a change. It's about moving forward. It's about not 2022 or 2024, but 2026 when America turns 250 years old. Are we going to live free or are we going to continue to fund the bureaucracy, continue to expand government at the expense of our freedom? It is time for a change. That time is now, and I think the people are speaking across the country, and this is one example of it.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: