Gordon Chang praises US for acting 'very, very quickly' against coronavirus spread

China expert Gordon Chang joined "The Ingraham Angle" on Tuesday to react to criticism of the American government's response to the coronavirus epidemic.

Chang told host Laura Ingraham that despite some critics' claims, the United States acted appropriately and is taking the right steps to protect Americans from the virus.

He also admonished MSNBC analyst Andrew Weissmann, formerly Robert Mueller's top prosecutor in the Russia investigation, over comments Ingraham said could be summarized as "globalism is the answer."

"That is clearly lunacy," Chang said. "The reason we don't have more cases in the U.S. right now is because we did issue those travel advisories [and] we did put people into quarantine. We have these travel restrictions."

Chang said that the Chinese government has criticized the U.S. for taking those actions, but noted that Beijing is currently taking restrictive measures within its own country.

"If we didn't do this, we would be looking like Italy or South Korea, or God forbid, even worse right now," he said.

"These are measures that people don't like -- I understand that. The point is [that] an epidemic is an extraordinary circumstance. If you are going to control it, you've got to do it fast. China has a problem now because it let the virus spread for six weeks," he said. "The U.S. acted very, very quickly."

Earlier Tuesday, Fox News medical correspondent Dr. Marc Siegel caught up with Nebraska Medicine Executive Director of Emergency Management and Biopreparedness Shelly Schwedhelm Tuesday night in Omaha, where she oversees the department tasked with monitoring Americans infected with coronavirus.

Schwedhelm told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that the patients are all in "stable" condition and are "doing very well."

"We're doing our best to get them whatever they need to be comfortable, and working through all the issues that they have ... with lost luggage and other things," she added.

